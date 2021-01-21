Super Bowl shoutout from Spc. Agnew

Spc. Sterlin Agnew, assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, expresses his support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Bucs," January 21, 2021, at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Bucs will be competing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Army video by KSgt. In Ha Chung)
|01.21.2021
|02.04.2021 00:38
|Series
|782471
|210121-A-GN091-156
|1
|DOD_108170946
|00:00:21
|CAMP HOVEY, KR
|1
|1
