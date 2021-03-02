Arizona National Guard medics take a UH-60 Blackhawk to support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccination at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782469
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-UN281-550
|PIN:
|23
|Filename:
|DOD_108170906
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|SALOME, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG medic's assists La Paz County Health Department, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT