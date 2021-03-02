Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG medic's assists La Paz County Health Department

    SALOME, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard medics take a UH-60 Blackhawk to support La Paz County health department by checking in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccination at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Arizona National Guard
    vaccination
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Soldiers
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

