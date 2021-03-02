Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surviving Submersion: USMC Underwater Egress Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Service members conduct helo-dunker training, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2020. Helo-dunker training prepares Service members for water egress in the event of an aircraft crash. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 19:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782468
    VIRIN: 210203-M-LK477-095
    Filename: DOD_108170901
    Length: 00:16:31
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surviving Submersion: USMC Underwater Egress Training, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    marines
    MCBH
    Mokapu Peninsula

