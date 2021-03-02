U.S. Service members conduct helo-dunker training, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2020. Helo-dunker training prepares Service members for water egress in the event of an aircraft crash. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 19:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782468
|VIRIN:
|210203-M-LK477-095
|Filename:
|DOD_108170901
|Length:
|00:16:31
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Surviving Submersion: USMC Underwater Egress Training, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT