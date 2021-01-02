Women play diverse and important roles across our forces. Check out these stories on how female service members at JTF-Bravo and the Panamanian National Border Service continue breaking barriers and strengthening partnerships during Exercise Mercury.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782467
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-LG031-609
|Filename:
|DOD_108170899
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women, Peace & Security - Exercise Mercury, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
