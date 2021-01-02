Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace & Security - Exercise Mercury

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Women play diverse and important roles across our forces. Check out these stories on how female service members at JTF-Bravo and the Panamanian National Border Service continue breaking barriers and strengthening partnerships during Exercise Mercury.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA 

    This work, Women, Peace & Security - Exercise Mercury, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    Women Peace and Security

