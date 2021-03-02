U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge assessments located on Fort Benning, Georgia, Feb. 3, 2021. The EIB and ESB training and testing is extremely challenging, mission-focused and conducted under realistic conditions.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782453
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-BT048-591
|Filename:
|DOD_108170825
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force 1-28 “Black Lions” conduct EIB qualification, by SGT Zoe Garbarino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT