Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guard Strong

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Maj. Charlton Grant said he’s “always been in the gym.” It was this dedication that led to him competing in the “Super Bowl” of professional bodybuilding recently.

    A South Carolina National Guard member who is currently serving at the National Guard Bureau, Grant is ranked 12th in the world in the “Men’s Physique” division after competing at the international Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. The 18-year Army Guard veteran has just three years experience in the sport of bodybuilding, two as a professional.

    In addition to his support network of trainers and family, Grant credits his success at work and in the gym to the time management, commitment, and discipline learned in the military. He said these skills have served him well as the senior operations officer at the NGB’s National Guard Coordination Center; where 12-hour days and fast-paced operational demands, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inauguration support and natural disasters, are commonplace.

    “I would absolutely say the military has instilled those qualities in me to be successful, on this level, as a professional in the bodybuilding world,” said Grant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 16:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782437
    VIRIN: 210129-A-TA175-081
    Filename: DOD_108170652
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Strong, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT