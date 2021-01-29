Guard Strong

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782437" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Maj. Charlton Grant said he’s “always been in the gym.” It was this dedication that led to him competing in the “Super Bowl” of professional bodybuilding recently.



A South Carolina National Guard member who is currently serving at the National Guard Bureau, Grant is ranked 12th in the world in the “Men’s Physique” division after competing at the international Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition. The 18-year Army Guard veteran has just three years experience in the sport of bodybuilding, two as a professional.



In addition to his support network of trainers and family, Grant credits his success at work and in the gym to the time management, commitment, and discipline learned in the military. He said these skills have served him well as the senior operations officer at the NGB’s National Guard Coordination Center; where 12-hour days and fast-paced operational demands, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inauguration support and natural disasters, are commonplace.



“I would absolutely say the military has instilled those qualities in me to be successful, on this level, as a professional in the bodybuilding world,” said Grant.