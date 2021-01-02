Everything you want to know about NCOERs and OERs! Writing support forms, rating Soldiers in your rating scheme, conversations with senior raters and more! COL Blanchard Pennsylvania Army National Guard and SGM McCarthy bring a lifetime of expertise on this subject!
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 15:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|782423
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-AB135-980
|Filename:
|DOD_108170509
|Length:
|01:06:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 20 - Col. Blanchard & Sgt. Maj. McCarthy - NCOERs and OERs, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT