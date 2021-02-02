NAS Pensacola deploys Military Working Dog during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

A Navy Security Forces Military Working Dog and handler apprehend a mock barricaded suspect onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy video by Joshua C. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782421
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-IT398-108
|Filename:
|DOD_108170500
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
