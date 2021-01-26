Airman from the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron’s A-10 engine backshop work to keep the TF-34 engines serviceable and mission ready. Davis-monthan has the highest producing A-10 Engine backshop in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782406
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-NP794-763
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108170248
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Engine Backshop, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
