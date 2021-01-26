Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Engine Backshop

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    355th Wing

    Airman from the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron’s A-10 engine backshop work to keep the TF-34 engines serviceable and mission ready. Davis-monthan has the highest producing A-10 Engine backshop in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:36
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    Airman
    DM
    Backshop
    DMAFB
    TF-34 Engine
    A-10 Engine backshop

