A C-130H Hercules aircraft from the Minnesota National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing arrives Jan 23, 2021 at Minneapolis Saint Paul Airport transporting soldiers and airmen who served in Washington D.C. during the 2021 presidential inauguration. The Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing traces is linage back to the first federally recognized flying squadron in the National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782405
|VIRIN:
|210123-A-BC699-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108170236
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIRPORT, MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, C-130H Hercules arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul Airport, by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
