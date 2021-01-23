C-130H Hercules arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130H Hercules aircraft from the Minnesota National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing arrives Jan 23, 2021 at Minneapolis Saint Paul Airport transporting soldiers and airmen who served in Washington D.C. during the 2021 presidential inauguration. The Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing traces is linage back to the first federally recognized flying squadron in the National Guard.