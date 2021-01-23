Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130H Hercules arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul Airport

    MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIRPORT, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    A C-130H Hercules aircraft from the Minnesota National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing arrives Jan 23, 2021 at Minneapolis Saint Paul Airport transporting soldiers and airmen who served in Washington D.C. during the 2021 presidential inauguration. The Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing traces is linage back to the first federally recognized flying squadron in the National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782405
    VIRIN: 210123-A-BC699-1002
    Filename: DOD_108170236
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIRPORT, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H Hercules arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul Airport, by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

