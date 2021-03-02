Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truth 3 - BGA - Senior Leader Perspective

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Lorenzo John Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    CE Truth 3 | We measure readiness first and foremost by the readiness of the weapon systems we support.

    Airmen Engineers ultimately exist to enable Air Force readiness and lethality. In this video, AFCEC Commander Brig Gen John Allen shares his perspective on the third Civil Engineer truth: we measure readiness first and foremost by the readiness of the weapon systems we support. Air Force weapon systems around the world rely on Airmen Engineers to maintain resilient infrastructure, provide engineering services, and respond to emergencies.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782404
    VIRIN: 210203-O-PL185-107
    Filename: DOD_108170227
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truth 3 - BGA - Senior Leader Perspective, by Lorenzo John Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    Air Force

