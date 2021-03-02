Truth 3 - BGA - Senior Leader Perspective

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CE Truth 3 | We measure readiness first and foremost by the readiness of the weapon systems we support.



Airmen Engineers ultimately exist to enable Air Force readiness and lethality. In this video, AFCEC Commander Brig Gen John Allen shares his perspective on the third Civil Engineer truth: we measure readiness first and foremost by the readiness of the weapon systems we support. Air Force weapon systems around the world rely on Airmen Engineers to maintain resilient infrastructure, provide engineering services, and respond to emergencies.