Truth 3 - BGA - Senior Leader Perspective

CE Truth 3 | We measure readiness first and foremost by the readiness of the weapon systems we support.
Airmen Engineers ultimately exist to enable Air Force readiness and lethality. In this video, AFCEC Commander Brig Gen John Allen shares his perspective on the third Civil Engineer truth: we measure readiness first and foremost by the readiness of the weapon systems we support. Air Force weapon systems around the world rely on Airmen Engineers to maintain resilient infrastructure, provide engineering services, and respond to emergencies.
|02.03.2021
|02.03.2021 13:21
|Video Productions
