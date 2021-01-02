Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., U.S. Space Force Transition Ceremony B-Roll footage

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Base officials held a swearing in ceremony for Airmen transitioning from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782400
    VIRIN: 210201-F-JW594-001
    Filename: DOD_108170191
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    TAGS

    Guardians
    U.S. Air Force
    transition ceremony
    U.S. Space Force

