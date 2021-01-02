Base officials held a swearing in ceremony for Airmen transitioning from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782400
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-JW594-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108170191
|Length:
|00:08:18
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., U.S. Space Force Transition Ceremony B-Roll footage, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT