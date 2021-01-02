Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom Air Force Base Space Force Transition Ceremony Held

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Base officials held a swearing in ceremony for acquisition coded personnel transitioning from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 13:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 782397
    VIRIN: 210201-F-JW594-002
    Filename: DOD_108170185
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Guardians
    U.S. Air Force
    transition ceremony
    U.S. Space Force

