Continued from our Facebook Live stream, here is Trident Refit Facility Bangor’s FY’21 CPO Pinning Ceremony at the Olympic Lodge, Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Jan. 29.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782388
|VIRIN:
|012921-N-AI605-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108170019
|Length:
|00:28:25
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRFB’s FY’21 CPO Pinning Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT