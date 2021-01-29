Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRFB’s FY’21 CPO Pinning Ceremony

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    Continued from our Facebook Live stream, here is Trident Refit Facility Bangor’s FY’21 CPO Pinning Ceremony at the Olympic Lodge, Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Jan. 29.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782388
    VIRIN: 012921-N-AI605-0001
    Filename: DOD_108170019
    Length: 00:28:25
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Bangor
    TRF
    TRFB
    Trident Refit Facility Bangor
    TRF Bangor
    TRIREFAC

