    COVID Vaccine Town Hall Announcement

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general for the state of Vermont, will hold a town hall meeting Feb. 5 to answer questions from Soldiers and Airmen about the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:49
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 

    Air National Guard
    Vermont
    Army National Guard
    COVID-19
    VTNGCOVID19

