    Leader's Recon - EP 18 - Maj. Sands - The Congressional Fellowship

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    One of the core tenets of the military is its civilian leadership! Tune in as we talk with Maj. Richie Sands Michigan Army National Guard regarding his experiance as a Congressional Fellow! He worked on projects such as Space Force and discusses the role that military liaisons play in assisting that civilian leadership. Office of the Chief of Legislative Liaison

    For more information, visit:
    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

