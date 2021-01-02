Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy delivers medical supplies to Italian hospitals

    ITALY

    02.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Meleesa E Gutierrez 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    The U.S. Army Garrison Italy assisted in delivering $500,000 worth medical supplies to Italian hospitals in Vicenza, Pisa and Livorno. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Meleesa Gutierrez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782379
    VIRIN: 210202-A-TT443-0001
    Filename: DOD_108169924
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: IT

    Personal Protective Equipment
    StrongEurope
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    PPE Delivery

