U.S. Army Garrison Italy delivers medical supplies to Italian hospitals

The U.S. Army Garrison Italy assisted in delivering $500,000 worth medical supplies to Italian hospitals in Vicenza, Pisa and Livorno. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Meleesa Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 11:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782379
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-TT443-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108169924
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT