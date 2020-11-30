Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 17 - Lt. Col. Deaton & Staff Sgt. Friedlein - The Spirit of Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    The Army has a long and storied history of competitive spirit! In this episode of Leader's Recon, Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein and Lt. Col. Brian Deaton discuss the value of the competitive spirit within the military, and the value it adds to units.

    For more information, visit:
    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 782377
    VIRIN: 201130-A-AB135-560
    Filename: DOD_108169908
    Length: 00:44:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 17 - Lt. Col. Deaton & Staff Sgt. Friedlein - The Spirit of Competition, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    podcast
    competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT