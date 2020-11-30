Leader's Recon - EP 17 - Lt. Col. Deaton & Staff Sgt. Friedlein - The Spirit of Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army has a long and storied history of competitive spirit! In this episode of Leader's Recon, Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein and Lt. Col. Brian Deaton discuss the value of the competitive spirit within the military, and the value it adds to units.



For more information, visit:

www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment