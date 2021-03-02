A 30-second spot commemorating the 80th anniversary of the United Service Organizations, the USO.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782370
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-KG934-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108169770
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The USO's 80th Anniversary (210202-SEM-SPOT-USO_80th_ANNIVERSARY), by PO1 Terrence Siren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
