Leader's Recon - EP 15 - Col. Ake - The National Security Council

Take a dive inside the National Security Council in this episode of Leader's Recon! We discuss the role of the NSC and its effect on National Guard soldiers today. Col. Adam Ake takes us behind the closed doors, and demystifies this fascinating organization.