    Leader's Recon - EP 15 - Col. Ake - The National Security Council

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Take a dive inside the National Security Council in this episode of Leader's Recon! We discuss the role of the NSC and its effect on National Guard soldiers today. Col. Adam Ake takes us behind the closed doors, and demystifies this fascinating organization.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 10:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 782369
    VIRIN: 201109-A-AB135-018
    Filename: DOD_108169750
    Length: 00:57:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 15 - Col. Ake - The National Security Council, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Knowledge

    podcast
    national security

