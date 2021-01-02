Gen. Christopher Cavoli - #IGotTheShot

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General Gen. Christopher Cavoli tells us why he decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Stay informed with the latest COVID-19 news and information at www.europeafrica.army.mil/coronavirus/
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 09:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782367
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-BX786-668
|Filename:
|DOD_108169707
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT