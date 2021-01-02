Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gen. Christopher Cavoli - #IGotTheShot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.01.2021

    Video by Robert Sekula 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General Gen. Christopher Cavoli tells us why he decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Stay informed with the latest COVID-19 news and information at www.europeafrica.army.mil/coronavirus/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 09:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782367
    VIRIN: 210201-A-BX786-668
    Filename: DOD_108169707
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT