    AFN Europe Report February 02, 2021

    GERMANY

    02.02.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Meet the small, but critical group of U.S Army fixed wing aviators and we learn the benefits of heard immunity in combating COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report February 02, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S Army
    12th CAB
    AFN Europe
    Strong Europe
    PHCE
    COVID-19

