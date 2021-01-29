Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW Multi-Capable Airman Training

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 493rd Fighter Squadron recently conducted B-MAN or “back up to the crew chief” to train more multi-capable airmen, which would reduce footprint and make us more agile in our execution, more strategic in our deterrence, and more resilient in our capability. Agility, deterrence, and resiliency are essential to defense and operational capability in a contested environment.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    USAFE
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa

