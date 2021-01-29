48th FW Multi-Capable Airman Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pilots from the 493rd Fighter Squadron recently conducted B-MAN or “back up to the crew chief” to train more multi-capable airmen, which would reduce footprint and make us more agile in our execution, more strategic in our deterrence, and more resilient in our capability. Agility, deterrence, and resiliency are essential to defense and operational capability in a contested environment.