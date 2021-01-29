Pilots from the 493rd Fighter Squadron recently conducted B-MAN or “back up to the crew chief” to train more multi-capable airmen, which would reduce footprint and make us more agile in our execution, more strategic in our deterrence, and more resilient in our capability. Agility, deterrence, and resiliency are essential to defense and operational capability in a contested environment.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 06:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782356
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-HA846-729
|Filename:
|DOD_108169595
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 48th FW Multi-Capable Airman Training, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
