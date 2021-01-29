Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanker Talk - Ep.2 with TSgt F Jervis

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.29.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The second episode of Tanker Talk with Col. Troy Pananon. The video series is a chance for Airmen from RAF Mildenhall to ask questions and get to know the Wing Commander. This episode features Tech Sgt. F Jervis, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Boom Operator assigned to RAF Mildenhall.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanker Talk - Ep.2 with TSgt F Jervis, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    USAF
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    RAFM
    100ARW
    Tanker Talk

