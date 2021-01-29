The second episode of Tanker Talk with Col. Troy Pananon. The video series is a chance for Airmen from RAF Mildenhall to ask questions and get to know the Wing Commander. This episode features Tech Sgt. F Jervis, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Boom Operator assigned to RAF Mildenhall.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 08:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782354
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-SQ340-124
|Filename:
|DOD_108169571
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Tanker Talk - Ep.2 with TSgt F Jervis, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
