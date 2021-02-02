Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces of Goodfellow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Here are some of the 'Faces of Goodfellow' who accomplish the mission and epitomize the motto #WEAREGOODFELLOW!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 22:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782337
    VIRIN: 210202-F-AU874-983
    Filename: DOD_108169402
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    #WEAREGOODFELLOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT