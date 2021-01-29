3rd Landing Support Battalion provides air transportation support at K5R Airfield

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and trailer into a KC-130 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2021. 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, provides reliable air transportation support for Marines arriving and departing from Okinawa, Japan. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|01.29.2021
|02.03.2021 00:14
|B-Roll
|782335
|210129-M-LN574-460
|DOD_108169384
|00:04:37
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
