U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), conduct a crane load test on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28th, 2021. Marines with 3rd LSB and Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 conducted crane load tests to ensure the durability and reliability of the equipment they use to support the joint force. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 00:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782333
|VIRIN:
|210128-M-LN574-878
|Filename:
|DOD_108169293
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT