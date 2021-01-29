Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Roll Call and Memorial of Lance Cpl. Davis Mosqueda

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Last Friday, Barracks Marines held a memorial service and final roll call in memory of LCpl. Davis M. Mosqueda. LCpl. Mosqueda was killed while on holiday leave in his hometown of Boise, Idaho, on Dec. 30, 2020. Mosqueda was a member of the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and prior to his death was selected as the platoon's Assistant Drill Master. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason Kolela)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782323
    VIRIN: 210129-M-GN436-1001
    Filename: DOD_108168897
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US

    This work, Final Roll Call and Memorial of Lance Cpl. Davis Mosqueda, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines

    Final Roll Call

    Marine Barracks Washington

    8th & I

