Final Roll Call and Memorial of Lance Cpl. Davis Mosqueda

Last Friday, Barracks Marines held a memorial service and final roll call in memory of LCpl. Davis M. Mosqueda. LCpl. Mosqueda was killed while on holiday leave in his hometown of Boise, Idaho, on Dec. 30, 2020. Mosqueda was a member of the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and prior to his death was selected as the platoon's Assistant Drill Master. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason Kolela)
