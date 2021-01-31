Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GallantFew - Soldier For Life Podcast S7:E5 – 31 January 2021

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier for Life

    Military transition is a challenge, but it can be so much easier with the help of a mentor who has already been where you are going. Learn how GallantFew and the mentorship opportunities it offers can help ease your transition from our discussion with Mr. Karl Monger, Executive Director of GallantFew, on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast. Listen to the full podcast at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS7E5.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:36
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

    This work, GallantFew - Soldier For Life Podcast S7:E5 – 31 January 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mentorship
    US Army
    GallantFew
    Soldier For Life
    Army Transition
    Soldier For Life Podcast

