Military transition is a challenge, but it can be so much easier with the help of a mentor who has already been where you are going. Learn how GallantFew and the mentorship opportunities it offers can help ease your transition from our discussion with Mr. Karl Monger, Executive Director of GallantFew, on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast. Listen to the full podcast at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS7E5.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 15:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|782309
|VIRIN:
|210131-A-OI989-773
|Filename:
|DOD_108168636
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, GallantFew - Soldier For Life Podcast S7:E5 – 31 January 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT