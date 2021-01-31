GallantFew - Soldier For Life Podcast S7:E5 – 31 January 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military transition is a challenge, but it can be so much easier with the help of a mentor who has already been where you are going. Learn how GallantFew and the mentorship opportunities it offers can help ease your transition from our discussion with Mr. Karl Monger, Executive Director of GallantFew, on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast. Listen to the full podcast at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS7E5.