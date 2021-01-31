Interview with Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent
Todd Gayle speaking about AMO's mission during Super Bowl LV.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782308
|VIRIN:
|210131-H-AT513-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168635
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview with Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent Todd Gayle, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS
