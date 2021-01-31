Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent Todd Gayle

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Interview with Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent
    Todd Gayle speaking about AMO's mission during Super Bowl LV.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782308
    VIRIN: 210131-H-AT513-0001
    Filename: DOD_108168635
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent Todd Gayle, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cbpsblv
    Super Bowl LV

