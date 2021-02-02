U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers and Agents from Air and Marine
Operations, Office of Field Operations and U.S Border Patrol manning the Emergency Operations Center in Tampa FL in support of Super Bowl LV.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 14:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782297
|VIRIN:
|210202-H-AT513-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168455
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Region IV EOC supporting Super Bowl LV, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
