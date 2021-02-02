Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Region IV EOC supporting Super Bowl LV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers and Agents from Air and Marine
    Operations, Office of Field Operations and U.S Border Patrol manning the Emergency Operations Center in Tampa FL in support of Super Bowl LV.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782297
    VIRIN: 210202-H-AT513-0001
    Filename: DOD_108168455
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Region IV EOC supporting Super Bowl LV, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dvidsdaily
    cbpsblv
    Super Bowl LV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT