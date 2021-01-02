Exercise Mercury 2

For more than 2 weeks, Joint Task Force Bravo and Panamanian forces conducted exercises in disaster response capabilities and moved more than 700,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies and construction materials to communities in the Darién province, Panama. Exercise Mercury brought participants together to provide humanitarian support and enhance both nations' overall readiness to respond to a crisis together, demonstrating U.S. Southern Command’s enduring promise to our partners. The second iteration of Mercury wrapped operations Feb 01, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782296
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-LG031-813
|Filename:
|DOD_108168454
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|DARIEN PROVINCE, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
