Exercise Mercury 2

    DARIEN PROVINCE, PANAMA

    02.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    For more than 2 weeks, Joint Task Force Bravo and Panamanian forces conducted exercises in disaster response capabilities and moved more than 700,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies and construction materials to communities in the Darién province, Panama. Exercise Mercury brought participants together to provide humanitarian support and enhance both nations' overall readiness to respond to a crisis together, demonstrating U.S. Southern Command’s enduring promise to our partners. The second iteration of Mercury wrapped operations Feb 01, 2021.

