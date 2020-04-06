Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Sarah Mead 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) February 1, 2021, this underway is the ships first underway of 2021. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class

