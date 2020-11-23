UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 168th Aviation of the Alaska Army National Guard conduct various operations for training and mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782284
|VIRIN:
|201123-Z-MK318-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108168368
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Army National Guard, 168th Aviation UH-60 operations, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT