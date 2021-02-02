Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIT Talks to CACI

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Empowerment in Transition Program manager sat down with Denyse Gordon-Watts from CACI, the Consolidated Analysis Center, Incorporated, to talk about career opportunities. According the CACI website, they provide expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government transformation for defense, intelligence, and civilian customers.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Transition
    EIT
    Empowerment in Transition
    Brad Britt

