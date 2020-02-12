Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demonstration Team finishes first season as part of 388th Fighter Wing

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demonstration Team finished their first season as part of the 388th Fighter Wing, based out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The team relocated to Air Combat Command, as part of the 388th Fighter Wing in 2020 from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:51
    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team finishes first season as part of 388th Fighter Wing, by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lightning
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    F35FET

