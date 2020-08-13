Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the F-35 Cockpit at the 2020 Ocean City Air Show

    OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies at the 2020 Ocean City Air Show, Ocean City, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force Video by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782272
    VIRIN: 200201-F-TY205-1001
    Filename: DOD_108168323
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the F-35 Cockpit at the 2020 Ocean City Air Show, by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F35
    USAF
    F35A
    F35FET
    F35DemoTeam

