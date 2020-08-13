Inside the F-35 Cockpit at the 2020 Ocean City Air Show

U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies at the 2020 Ocean City Air Show, Ocean City, Maryland. (U.S. Air Force Video by Capt. Kip Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782272
|VIRIN:
|200201-F-TY205-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168323
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|OCEAN CITY, MD, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
