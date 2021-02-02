Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Senate Holds Hearing for Deputy Secretary of Defense Position, Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Nominee Kathleen H. Hicks testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee to become the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Washington, Feb. 2, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 13:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782271
    Filename: DOD_108168322
    Length: 01:26:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Holds Hearing for Deputy Secretary of Defense Position, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT