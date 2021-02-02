Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AO2 Shanequa Reese: Grey Knight in the Spotlight (w/ Graphics)

    ITALY

    02.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Grey Knight in the Spotlight: Aviation Ordnanceman Second Class Shanequa Reese

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782270
    VIRIN: 210202-N-VH871-087
    Filename: DOD_108168313
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AO2 Shanequa Reese: Grey Knight in the Spotlight (w/ Graphics), by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vp
    patrol squadron
    grey knights
    vp-46
    fly navy

