LCpl Mosqueda Memorial Ceremony

On Dec. 30, 2020, LCpl. Davis Mosqueda was killed while on holiday leave in his hometown of Boise, Idaho. Mosqueda was a member of the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and prior to his death was selected as the platoon's Assistant Drill Master.
Recently, the Silent Drill Platoon and Marine Corps Body Bearers held a memorial ceremony in remembrance of LCpl. Mosqueda. Watch the full ceremony below, and join all of us here at Marine Barracks Washington as we pause to remember our fallen brother. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)
01.11.2021
02.02.2021

WASHINGTON, DC, US
