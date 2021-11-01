Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCpl Mosqueda Memorial Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    On Dec. 30, 2020, LCpl. Davis Mosqueda was killed while on holiday leave in his hometown of Boise, Idaho. Mosqueda was a member of the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and prior to his death was selected as the platoon's Assistant Drill Master.
    Recently, the Silent Drill Platoon and Marine Corps Body Bearers held a memorial ceremony in remembrance of LCpl. Mosqueda. Watch the full ceremony below, and join all of us here at Marine Barracks Washington as we pause to remember our fallen brother. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782265
    VIRIN: 210111-M-GN436-880
    Filename: DOD_108168266
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCpl Mosqueda Memorial Ceremony, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

