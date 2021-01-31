Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spirit 03 30th Anniversary Memorial Video

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Spirit 03, an AC-130H Spectre gunship with 14 crewmembers, was shot down during the Battle of Khafji, resulting in the largest single loss by any Air Force unit during Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782264
    VIRIN: 210131-F-UB429-140
    Filename: DOD_108168264
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Spirit 03 30th Anniversary Memorial Video, by A1C Nathan LeVang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

