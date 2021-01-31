Spirit 03 30th Anniversary Memorial Video

Spirit 03, an AC-130H Spectre gunship with 14 crewmembers, was shot down during the Battle of Khafji, resulting in the largest single loss by any Air Force unit during Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)
