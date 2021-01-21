Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-17 Static

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing on static display Jan. 21, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The C-17 offered all Columbus AFB students, permanent party and family members a look inside and gave briefs on the aircraft's capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782262
    VIRIN: 210121-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108168259
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Static, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster
    McChord AFB
    Columbus AFB
    static display
    students pilots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT