A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing on static display Jan. 21, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The C-17 offered all Columbus AFB students, permanent party and family members a look inside and gave briefs on the aircraft's capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782262
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-HX125-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168259
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, C-17 Static, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
