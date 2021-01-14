Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon performed for the 59th Presidential Inauguration's Parade Across America, Jan 21,2021. Due to the pandemic the inaugural parade was held digitally this year so that everyone could experience it from home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782261
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-GN436-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168247
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Parade Across America: Silent Drill Platoon, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
