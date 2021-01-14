Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Parade Across America: Silent Drill Platoon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon performed for the 59th Presidential Inauguration's Parade Across America, Jan 21,2021. Due to the pandemic the inaugural parade was held digitally this year so that everyone could experience it from home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782261
    VIRIN: 210114-M-GN436-0001
    Filename: DOD_108168247
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parade Across America: Silent Drill Platoon, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Silent Drill

    Parade

    MBW

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    SDP
    Parade Across America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT