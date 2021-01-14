Parade Across America: Silent Drill Platoon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon performed for the 59th Presidential Inauguration's Parade Across America, Jan 21,2021. Due to the pandemic the inaugural parade was held digitally this year so that everyone could experience it from home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)