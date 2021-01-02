Too Much to Lose Campaign Overview Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Joni Geels 

    Military Health System

    Too Much to Lose is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. The mission of the campaign is to inform U.S. Service members on the facts and risks related to prescription drug misuse and illicit and prohibited drug use including marijuana, hemp and CBD that can impact their health, career and overall well-being. The site supports the DOD’s efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources and information to Service members so they use prescription drugs as prescribed and avoid illicit or prohibited substances. Contact us for more information here https://www.toomuchtolose.org/contact-us/

    Location: US

