    Icebreaking with USCGC Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107)

    KINGSTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard cutter Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107) conducts icebreaking operations in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW) on the Hudson River, January 30, 2021. The Penobscot Bay transited between Kingston, New York, and Saugerties, New York, clearing the waterways for all vessel traffic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782254
    VIRIN: 210130-G-ST567-110
    Filename: DOD_108168109
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KINGSTON, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Icebreaking with USCGC Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107), by PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutter
    New York
    Penobscot Bay
    Icebreaking
    OPRENEW

