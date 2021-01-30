Icebreaking with USCGC Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107)

U.S. Coast Guard cutter Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107) conducts icebreaking operations in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW) on the Hudson River, January 30, 2021. The Penobscot Bay transited between Kingston, New York, and Saugerties, New York, clearing the waterways for all vessel traffic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782254
|VIRIN:
|210130-G-ST567-110
|Filename:
|DOD_108168109
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|KINGSTON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
