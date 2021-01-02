U.S. Marines conduct preparatory drills before conducting underwater egress training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 1, 2021. This training taught Marines to remain calm and escape a downed aircraft in water while enhancing combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 13:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782250
|VIRIN:
|210201-M-QD424-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168067
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines participate in underwater egress training, by LCpl Cheyenne Stillion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
