    Marines participate in underwater egress training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines conduct preparatory drills before conducting underwater egress training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 1, 2021. This training taught Marines to remain calm and escape a downed aircraft in water while enhancing combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782250
    VIRIN: 210201-M-QD424-001
    Filename: DOD_108168067
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines participate in underwater egress training, by LCpl Cheyenne Stillion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    USMC
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    training
    Helo Dunker

