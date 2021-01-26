Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 carbine training (B-Roll)

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.26.2021

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa engage
    pop-up targets with an M4 carbine during marksmanship training at Cao
    Malnisio Range in Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782242
    VIRIN: 210126-A-JM436-0002
    Filename: DOD_108167807
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 

    This work, M4 carbine training (B-Roll), by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Africa
    EUCOM
    StrongEurope
    TrainingDoneRight
    SETAF-AF
    U.S.ArmySouthernEuropeanTaskForce

