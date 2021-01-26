Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa engage
pop-up targets with an M4 carbine during marksmanship training at Cao
Malnisio Range in Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782242
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-JM436-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108167807
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, M4 carbine training (B-Roll), by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
