Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Littoral Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Video by Cpl. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, conduct joint exercise Littoral Strike, the culminating event for Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 21-22, 2021. The exercise strengthened interoperability and challenged infantry formations, demonstrating that Marines can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 04:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782227
    VIRIN: 210122-M-AJ435-007
    Filename: DOD_108167593
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Littoral Strike, by Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint exercise
    live-fire
    3d Battalion
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    USAF
    8th Marines
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    FujiViper21.2
    Littoral Strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT