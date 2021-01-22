video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, conduct joint exercise Littoral Strike, the culminating event for Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 21-22, 2021. The exercise strengthened interoperability and challenged infantry formations, demonstrating that Marines can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)