    821st CRG and 22nd AS conduct joint training

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron and 821st Contingency Response Group conduct cargo load training on a C-5M Super Galaxy, Jan. 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Loadmasters from the 22nd AS and aerial porters from the 821st CRG worked together to build proficiency on a variety of tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782218
    VIRIN: 210114-F-SK304-1323
    Filename: DOD_108167314
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    Training

    2T2XX Air Transportation

    1A2XX Aircraft Loadmaster

    TAGS

    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    aerial porters
    cargo loading
    821st Contingency Response Group

