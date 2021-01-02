Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fly Navy with VFC 12 (9:16 VERTICAL)

    NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Matthew Callahan                

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Audio Visual showcase of Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 12 conducting regular maintenance tasks Feb. 1, 2021 aboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. This video was shot vertically in a 9:16 aspect ratio and is intended for mobile viewing. (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 20:06
