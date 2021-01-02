Audio Visual showcase of Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 12 conducting regular maintenance tasks Feb. 1, 2021 aboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. This video was shot vertically in a 9:16 aspect ratio and is intended for mobile viewing. (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 20:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782217
|VIRIN:
|210201-N-IN448-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108167105
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Fly Navy with VFC 12 (9:16 VERTICAL), by Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
